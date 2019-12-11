Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí charge suspect after alleged extortion over drugs debt

A man is due in court charged with demanding money with menace over an alleged drug debt at a location in Kilkenny on Thursday.

John Kelly, 7 Manor Court, Celbridge, Kildare was charged with the offence and appeared before a special court sitting and was remanded to appear again on Wednesday.

Detective Garda Kevin Dooley gave evidence that the Gardaí were objecting to bail because of the serious nature of the alleged offence and the strength of evidence against the suspect.

The Detective Garda outlined to the court that it would be alleged that threats and intimidating calls were made to a victim in relation to an alleged drugs debt which belonged to a family member.

Gardaí are alleging that a substantial amount of money was handed over to the defendant.

On Thursday evening, detectives from Kilkenny travelled to a hotel in the Liffey Valley area of Dublin and arrested two males and two females.

The suspects were detained at Kilkenny and Carlow Garda Stations where they were questioned. Three were released without charge and Kelly was brought before the court.

A number of follow up searches have taken place at various locations and investigations are ongoing.