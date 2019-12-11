Revealed: Disqualified motorist caught driving dangerously while on drugs in Laois

A dangerous driver stopped by Gardai on a Laois motorway this week had two different drugs in his system.

The driver was already disqualified from driving and was on a six month suspended sentence.

It followed reports of speeding and dangerous driving on the M7 by the driver.

The driver tested positive for both cocaine and benzodiazepines. The person was already disqualified from driving for 10 years.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was charged and is to come before the courts.

Laois/Offaly Gardaí have reported the incident happened on Tuesday night, December 10.

