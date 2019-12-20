ALERT: Strict visitor restrictions at University Hospital Waterford after flu outbreak

Strict visitor restrictions have been introduced with immediate effect at University Hospital Waterford to help prevent the spread of flu.

This is in response to the latest figures which show that influenza is now actively circulating in the community.

Patient care and safety is being prioritised in order to control the spread of the flu within the hospital.

"With immediate effect, visiting is closed to all in-patient wards, except if visiting children or those who are critically ill. Only parents/guardians are authorised to visit children at the hospital pediatric unit. Visiting in the maternity unit is limited to partner/next of kin. Exceptions to visiting restrictions will, if required, be facilitated on an individual case basis," a University Hospital Waterford tells WaterfordLive.ie.

The hospital has appealed to members of the public to only attend the hospital if it is absolutely necessary and not to visit if they have had flu-like symptoms in the previous four days or have been in recent contact with a person who has had flu or respiratory type symptoms.

"We would encourage relatives and friends to contact patients on their mobile phone if feasible, rather than visit the hospital over the coming days. Visiting restrictions will be reviewed on a daily basis and the public be notified to any changes regarding the visiting restrictions."

People with flu-like symptoms are advised to telephone their GP, in the first instance, rather than presenting at the hospital’s emergency department.

Outpatient clinic appointments will continue as normal. If you are unable to attend due to flu like illness, contact the relevant department via the telephone number on your appointment letter to reschedule the clinic appointment.