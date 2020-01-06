New wind warning issued for counties surrounding Carlow as rain and strong winds hit

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

A Status Yellow wind warning for Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow has been issued by Met Éireann. 

Southerly winds with mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h will gust up to 90km/h for a time on Monday. 

The warning is valid from 8am on Monday up until 11am. 

A warning is in place for Waterford, Wexford and Cork also and it is due to be expire on Monday morning. 