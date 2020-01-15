Carlow commuters! Garda warning about traffic delays on major road due to tractor protest

Gardaí have warned of delays on the N7/M7 and N4 on Wednesday due to a tractor protest in Dublin.

A large scale demonstration in the capital by members of the farming sector is expected to include around 400 tractors.

The vehicles are converging on the city centre from all around Ireland from early afternoon.

Gardai said: "Traffic delays are expected on the main arterial routes into Dublin City Centre (N2,N3,N4,N7 N81) from 12 noon when tractors start arriving."

Gardai said the protest will impact on traffic from 10am when road closures will come into effect on -

• Kildare Street

• Molesworth Street

• St Stephens Green South

• Merrion Square West/South/East

• Merrion Street Upper.



In addition the following arrangements will apply:

• East bound traffic on Kevin Street will be diverted up New Bride Street

• St Stephens Green North and East will only remain open for public transport from 2pm.

Bus corridors will not be impacted and Gardaí are advising commuters to avail of public transport where possible.

Gardaí are continuing to liaise closely with those organising the protest and traffic updates will be provided on the @gardatraffic Twitter account.