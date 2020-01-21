BEWARE: Woman in the South East sexually harassed in front of kids at popular beach

A warning has been issued to the public after a woman was allegedly sexually harassed on a beach in the South East.

The woman, who was in the company of children at the time, alleged she was approached by a man, who then made unwelcome sexual advances at Tramore beach in Waterford.

After the woman refused, and others showed up, the man fled the scene.

Sharing the experience, the local woman urged others to take extra precautions in the area. She also said the alleged incident has been reported to Gardaí.

Carlow Live's sister website, Waterford Live, has contacted Gardaí in relation to the alleged incident.