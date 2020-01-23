Emergency services dealing with crash on major motorway with fog warning in effect
The M8 is closed southbound between J4 Urlingford and J5 Twomileborris due to a collision.
Gardaí are at the scene and conditions are reported to be foggy in the area.
Motorists and other road users are being urged to be vigilant after Met Éireann issued a status yellow alert warning of dense fog in parts of Carlow and around the country overnight and early on Thursday morning.
