Emergency services dealing with crash on major motorway with fog warning in effect

Drive safe!

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

The M8 is closed southbound between J4 Urlingford and J5 Twomileborris due to a collision.

Gardaí are at the scene and conditions are reported to be foggy in the area.

Motorists and other road users are being urged to be vigilant after Met Éireann issued a status yellow alert warning of dense fog in parts of Carlow and around the country overnight and early on Thursday morning.