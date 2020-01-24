Warning to parents after teenager incident on bus to popular town in the South East

A warning has been issued to parents on social media after an alleged incident involving a minor on a bus.

A man allegedly sat beside a teenage boy on the empty top tier on the Tramore to Waterford route, before asking the boy “many questions” including “if he did dirty things to girls”.

The concerned mother said her son was “so uncomfortable” during the incident.

“Please tell your kids what to do in a situation like this,” the mother advised on Facebook.

“Boys are just as vulnerable as girls.”