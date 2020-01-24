Carlow people! Can you tell the difference between a real and fake €20 note?
Well?
Fake €20 notes doing the rounds in Sligo Leitrim
Gardaí are warning about what they describe as high-quality counterfeit twenty euro notes.
Some of the fake notes have been in circulation in Sligo town, with some having been tendered to local businesses and may now be in Leitrim.
Gardaí have published a photo of two €20 notes side by side, one is fake the other is real. Can you tell the difference?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on