Suspect remanded in custody following alleged dangerous driving incident on M9 motorway
Report from the courts
File photo
A suspect has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident on the M9 motorway on Sunday evening.
It is alleged that the suspect drove southbound down the northbound carriageway of the M9.
The suspect is charged with dangerous driving, having no insurance and other traffic-related offences on the M9.
He was remanded in custody to appear in court again next month.
