Garda appeal over two males who may have been involved in an armed incident in South East

Gardaí in north Wexford are urgently looking to trace a dark grey/ black Skoda Fabia car (or similar) last seen with two male occupants on board in the North Wexford/Gorey Town/Clogh areas.

These males may have been involved in an armed incident in Gorey earlier on Wednesday.

Members of the public with information are asked to call 999.

Do not approach these males or the vehicle.

Further updates will follow.