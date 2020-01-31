Carlow Gardaí to hold 'meet and greet' for local communities as part safety initiative

Carlow Gardaí are to hold a "meet and greet" around Carlow this Friday for local communities as part of a nationwide safety initiative.

The National Safety Forum was launched at the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh and as part of this a one day initiative is being held on Friday throughout the country involving the IFA, small retailers and local Gardaí.

Crime prevention and information stands will be held at various locations for rural communities to "meet and greet" the local Gardaí and discuss crime prevention and safety.

There are four centres in Carlow and they are at:

O'Toole's Farm Machinery on the Bunclody Road in Tullow

Glanbia in Graiguecullen

Country Store in Bagenalstown

O'Shea's in Borris

Further details are on the Garda website.