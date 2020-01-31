AT LAST! Upgraded M7 to return to 120km per hour after over two years

Upgraded sections of the M7 where an extra lane was added will return to 120km per hour on Monday morning, it was announced by Kildare Co Counci.

A temporary speed limit had applied for motorists for over two years since works first began in January 2018.

A Council spokesperson said: "Accordingly, the speed limits will revert to the motorway standard of 120 kilometres per hour on

the M7 motorway, and 100 kilometres per hour on the N7 National Primary Route between Junction 9 (Naas North) and Junction 8 (Johnstown).

The statement added: "Drivers are asked to be aware that siteworks continue in the vicinity of the motorway, particularly at Junctions 9A Junction 10 (Newhall) and are requested to continue to exercise caution whilst driving through the site.

"In addition, drivers should be aware that ongoing site operations will necessitate some night-time lane closures."