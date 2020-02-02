Gardaí issue missing persons public appeal for help in tracing Laois man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Robert Tynan, 31 years old, who is missing from his home in Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Gardaí say Robert was last seen on the January 30 in Abbeyleix. He is described as being 5’8’’ in height, has fair hair, blue eyes and of slim build.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.