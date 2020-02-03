UPDATE: Swift action needed on Laois village 'held to ransom' by unauthorised dwellings

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley is calling for firm and swift action to be taken to deal with the lockdown of Mountrath, claiming that people have been “held to ransom” by the presence of “unauthorised dwellings” in the area.

“As a native of Mountrath I am very concerned about the way the people of the town have been held to ransom for the past two weeks. During this time people have felt intimidated in the area and businesses have had to close their doors. People in the Shannon Road area in particular have been affected,” he said.

“I have been in contact with the management of Laois County Council throughout the past fortnight and also with senior gardai, and asked that they use all the powers available to them to deal with this situation.”

Deputy Stanley said that council management informed him that the next step in this process is to seek a court injunction to have “the unauthorised dwellings” removed, as the required two weeks’ notice expires this week.

“This siege has to be lifted immediately,” he said.