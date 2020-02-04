Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí stopped a motorist driving at 195km/h on the M9 recently

Shocking speed

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí stopped a motorist driving at 195km/h on the M9 recently.

Thomastown Roads Policing Unit performed a speed check on the M9 at Knocktopher last week and stopped the motorist. 

Gardaí said the driver will be prosecuted for dangerous driving.

They added: "We all have a part to play in keeping our roads safer places, each driver must take responsibility for their speed and drive within the speed limits. Please please reduce your speed and expect the unexpected."