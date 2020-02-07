UPDATE: Man, 47, who was violently assaulted in Kilkenny City earlier this week has died

A 47-year-old man who was violently assaulted in the early hours of Thursday morning at a house in Kilkenny City has died.

The man received medical attention at St Luke's Hospital but passed away on Thursday night.

A post mortem is taking place in Dublin on Friday.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations and a male remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A woman who was arrested and detained on Thursday morning in connection with the assault has been released.

Examinations of the scene are taking place and local Gardaí are being assisted by the National Technical Bureau.