UPDATED: Lucky punter scoops €17million jackpot in Ireland after Euromillions draw

Lucky punter scoops €17million jackpot in Ireland after Euromillions draw

The Euromillions jackpot has been won

The National Lottery has revealed that an Irish player has scooped a €17million Euromillions prize in Tuesday night's draw.

In the main EuroMillions draw, the numbers pulled were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the lucky stars were 6 and 10.

And in the Ireland-only EuroMillions Plus, where punters can nab a top prize of €500,000, the numbers drawn were 8, 19, 26, 34 and 49.