UPDATED: Lucky punter scoops €17million jackpot in Ireland after Euromillions draw

Lucky punter scoops €17million jackpot in Ireland after Euromillions draw
The Euromillions jackpot has been won
The National Lottery has revealed that an Irish player has scooped a €17million Euromillions prize in Tuesday night's draw.
In the main EuroMillions draw, the numbers pulled were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the lucky stars were 6 and 10.
And in the Ireland-only EuroMillions Plus, where punters can nab a top prize of €500,000, the numbers drawn were 8, 19, 26, 34 and 49.
Someone in Ireland has matched all 5 numbers & 2 lucky stars, winning the €17 Million Jackpot.— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) February 11, 2020
