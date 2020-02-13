PICTURE: Gardaí hold massive checkpoint on the southbound side of the M9 motorway

Kildare Gardaí held a High Visibility Checkpoint on the southbound side of the M9 Motorway on Wednesday, February 12.

The checkpoint was aimed at depriving criminals of the use of the motorway network, improving driver behavior to reduce road deaths and high visibility enforcement of legislation was conducted.

This involved personnel from the Divisional Roads Policing Unit Naas, members of Naas, Kildare, and Leixlip Garda District Units, Health & Safety Authority, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Customs/Excise, Revenue Officials and Environmental Officers from Kildare County Council.

An Garda Siochana utilised its Active Mobility Device which accounted for a number of detections.

During this operation there were:

* 668 Motorists Breath Tested for Drink and Drugs

* 3 Motorist arrested for Drug Driving – (Garda Mobility Device) 1 of these motorists was driving while disqualified. He was arrested processed and brought straight to Court on foot of 2 live Bench Warrants.

* (Garda Active Mobility Device) 1 motorist was further found to be disqualified from Driving- Motorist arrested and charged.

* 1 Motorists arrested for Drunk Driving.

* 7 Vehicles seized under Section 41 RTA (Tax / Insurance Offences/ – L Driver Unaccompanied) – And Vehicle Towing a Trailer with Incorrect Licence

* 40 Road Traffic Offences Detected FCPN's and Penalty Points to Issue- Summons and Court proceedings in Other Cases.

* 1 agricultural vehicle detected drawing an insecure Load

*Customs and Revenue Officials performed 60 Marked Gas Oil Dips with 1 detections for Kerosene – 27 VRT Checks carried out.

*HSA Officials carried out 7 checks resulting in 3 follow ups and 1 FCPNs €500.

*Checks were also carried out by Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection resulting in 8 follow up investigations.

*Environmental Officers 8 cases of non-compliance for Investigation – Fines of €500

An Garda Siochana would like to thank the public for their patience during this operation