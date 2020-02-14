Revenue seize €280,000 in cash at port in the South East after search of freight trailer

Late Thursday evening, at a special sitting of Gorey District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three month cash detention order by Judge Gerard Furlong.

This followed the seizure on Wednesday of over €280,000 in cash when Revenue officers, as a result of routine profiling, searched an unaccompanied freight trailer at Rosslare Europort.

The search, with the assistance of Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Flynn, led to the discovery of cash in the floor of the freight trailer.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Investigations are ongoing.

These routine operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.