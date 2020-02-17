Laois man to appear on next week's Winning Streak after his name was called out

A Laois man will appear on RTE's Lotto game show Winning Streak next Saturday.

Mountmellick man Brendan Lynch has received hundreds of well wishes since the surprise of his name being called out on the television last Saturday February 15.

His delighted sister Paula Lynch has thanked everyone on his behalf.

"He says thank you all guys. Thank you for your lovely wishes, he really appreciates it," she said.

Best of luck Brendan, we hope you spin the wheel!