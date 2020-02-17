APPEAL: Gardaí seek hit-and-run driver after man left with serious injuries in Kilkenny

A young man has been left with lifechanging injuries after a hit and run in Kilkenny over the weekend.

Gardaí in are investigating the serious traffic collision at Ballymack Cross, Kilkenny in early hours of Saturday morning, February 15.

A young man was left with life altering injuries when he was struck by a black space wagon vehicle which was later found burnt out at Killaloe, Callan.

Gardaí are especially appealing to motorists with dashcam CCTV who were on the road between Callan and Ballymack Cross and in around Callan/Killaloe area between midnight and 3am on February 15 to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.