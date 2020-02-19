'Drivers are advised to avoid the area,' Council carrying out roadworks on road in Ballon

Macadam works are being carried out on the L-2035 in Ballon until around 6pm on Wednesday evening, February 19.

The road in question will be local access only and diversions will also be in place. Drivers are advised to avoid the area in question if at all possible.

Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question and will endeavour have the works completed by the appointed time.