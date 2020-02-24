Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí investigate after serious collision with M9 exits closed this morning

Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí have begun an investigation after a serious collision overnight.

Due to a serious road traffic collision at Templemartin on N10, both northbound and southbound exits on the M9 at J8 into Kilkenny at Templemartin are closed.

Traffic for Kilkenny should exit at J7 Paulstown or J9 Danesfort.

The N10 is also closed at the roundabout on the Hebron Road on the ringroad in Kilkenny City.

A technical examination will be conducted early this morning.