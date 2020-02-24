South Carlow - the mystical centre of Ireland - to feature on RTÉ's Nationwide this week

St Mullins in Carlow

South Carlow and St Mullins - the mystical centre of Ireland - are to feature on RTÉ's Nationwide this week.

The programme on Monday, February 24, on RTÉ One features the Barrow River and the "mystical centre of Ireland St Mullins", according to the Mullicháin Café.