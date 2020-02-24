South Carlow - the mystical centre of Ireland - to feature on RTÉ's Nationwide this week
Great news!
St Mullins in Carlow
South Carlow and St Mullins - the mystical centre of Ireland - are to feature on RTÉ's Nationwide this week.
The programme on Monday, February 24, on RTÉ One features the Barrow River and the "mystical centre of Ireland St Mullins", according to the Mullicháin Café.
RTE Nationwide Tonight 7 pm Features The Barrow River and a little Birdy tells me The Mullicháin Cafe and St Mullins are Stars— Mullicháin Cafe (@mullichain) February 24, 2020
Get on your slippers #graiguenamanagh #borris #newross #carlow #kilkenny #waterford #wexfors #dublin #clonmel #Tipperary pic.twitter.com/OrwWLa3XLF
