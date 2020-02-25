Carlow/Kilkenny Drugs Unit seize approximately €50,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis

Cannabis and cocaine valued at almost €50,000 has been seized by the Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit during searches on Monday.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a number of searches targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Kilkenny City.

As a result of these searches over €40,000 worth of cannabis and €8,000 worth of cocaine was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.