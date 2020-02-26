ALERT: Carlow motorists! There is debris on the M9 motorway in the northbound lane
Be advised!
File photo
Carlow motorists!
There is debris on the M9 motorway northbound at J8 Kilkenny, according to AA Roadwatch.
Be advised!
26/02/2020
Search our Archive
File photo
Carlow motorists!
There is debris on the M9 motorway northbound at J8 Kilkenny, according to AA Roadwatch.
Be advised!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on