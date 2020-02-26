UPDATE: Man arrested after burglaries in the South East and Garda chase two years ago

Gardaí have arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to a number of burglaries in Cork and Waterford two years ago.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, February 25, in Mallow, Cork on suspicion of being involved in the burglaries dating back to May 2 and May 11, 2018.

The man is currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The arrest relates to an incident in which Gardaí attempted to intercept an offender. The suspect fled the scene and collided with two occupied vehicles, one of which was a Garda vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the time.