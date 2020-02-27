Carlow people! Travellers and adolescents among those most at risk of self-harming

Self-harm in the Traveller community was among some of the key topics explored at St Patrick's Mental Health Services and Pieta's annual Self-Harm Awareness Conference on Thursday.

Evidence shows that members of minority groups, such as the Traveller community, are more vulnerable to self-harming behaviours.

In the last six months, Traveller representatives told the Oireachtas of a mental health crisis and unprecedented rates of self-harm within the community.

Now in its fifth year, the Self-Harm Awareness Conference is a joint collaboration between St Patrick’s Mental Health Services and Pieta that aims to equip education providers, healthcare professionals and parents, family members and carers with practical skills and advice for managing presentations of self-harm.

This year's conference focused on responding to high-risk groups such as adolescents and members of the Travelling community.