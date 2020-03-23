Male driver arrested by Carlow Gardaí after failing roadside drugs test on the Dublin Road

Carlow Roads Policing Unit were conducting a Crime Prevention Checkpoint at Ballyvergal on the Dublin Road in Carlow in the early hours of Friday morning last. 

They carried out a roadside drug test on a driver which proved positive.

The male driver was arrested and processed at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí said: "A conviction for drug driving will mean the loss of your licence. Never drive under the influence of an intoxicant."