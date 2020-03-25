ALERT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí offer to pick up 'the messages' for vulnerable people

Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí are offering to pick up "the messages" for vulnerable people during the Covid-19 crisis.

Due to health advice, many older adults and those with underlying health issues may have difficulty picking up provisions or other issues.

Gardaí said: "In many cases there are family members assisting but in addition we are always here.

"If you need 'the messages' collected call us in the Kilkenny Community Policing Unit on 056 777 5077 or alternatively 086 858 0766.

"Please note you may have friends/family who are not on social media so maybe copy this into a text for them."