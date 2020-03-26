UPDATED: Male arrested as Gardaí investigate death of woman in her 70s in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a woman in her 70s, whose body was discovered in a house in Kilkenny City on Wednesday evening.

The scene is currently preserved and the body of the woman remains at the scene.



A male is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station in relation to this incident.

An Garda Síochána is making no further comment at this time.