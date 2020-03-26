Firefighters criticise social media sharing of Aldi fall incident in the South East

Waterford City Fire Service has criticised the sharing of videos and images of a serious incident in the city on Wednesday.

The incident saw two men climb the outside of the Aldi car park at The Glen before one man fell and was critically injured.

The fire service said: "White watch attended a serious and distressing incident in the city. What makes incidents like this more distressing is the need to capture the incident as we operate at the scene and share it extensively on social media.

"The incident then becomes distressing to some of those that receive it and watch it.

"We as Emergency Services have services available to debrief and offer critical incident stress management after an incident like this but those that receive it on social media do not."

"Please do not capture Emergency Services and share the footage on social media while they operate at distressing scenes, you do not know the person's circumstances and do not know the outcome of the incident.

"Footage of this incident was widely shared on social media before we even left the scene, this is not right and it must stop," they concluded.