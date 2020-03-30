UPDATE: Three charged after incident at Kildare house in which man was stabbed

Three people were arrested following a disturbance at a house in Allenwood, which resulted in a man presenting at Naas Hospital with stab injuries.

According to Gardaí, at approximately 11.25am on Saturday morning, March 28, Gardaí from Naas and Clane responded to a call to a house near Allenwood.

They found that extensive damage had been caused to a car and a house after an alleged altercation.

A man in his 30s had already made his way to Naas Hospital with stab injuries, which were non life-threatening.

The scene at the house was preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s at the scene. Another man in his 30s was arrested when he was stopped in a car nearby. A machete was also recovered in the car stopped.

The three arrested were all detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Naas Garda Station. They were charged in relation to the incident and appeared at a Special Sitting of Naas District Court on Sunday.