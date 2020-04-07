'Don't ignore speed limits because roads are quieter,' Gardaí nab fourteen motorists

Gardaí have warned motorists to continue to obey speed limits even though roads are quieter due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Officers in Kildare detected fourteen motorists exceeding the limit in a 50km/h zone on Monday.

Some speeds were nearly double the limit - such as 94km/h and 89km/h.

Gardaí said: "Just because the roads are quieter it doesn't mean that speed limits don't have to be adhered to.

"Fourteen motorists were detected exceeding the speed limit in a 50 km/h zone by Naas Roads Policing."

Gardaí reiterated the messages of "Stay at Home, Social Distancing and Wash Your Hands".