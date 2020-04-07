'Don't ignore speed limits because roads are quieter,' Gardaí nab fourteen motorists
Wow!
People must only make essential journeys
Gardaí have warned motorists to continue to obey speed limits even though roads are quieter due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Officers in Kildare detected fourteen motorists exceeding the limit in a 50km/h zone on Monday.
Some speeds were nearly double the limit - such as 94km/h and 89km/h.
Gardaí said: "Just because the roads are quieter it doesn't mean that speed limits don't have to be adhered to.
"Fourteen motorists were detected exceeding the speed limit in a 50 km/h zone by Naas Roads Policing."
Gardaí reiterated the messages of "Stay at Home, Social Distancing and Wash Your Hands".
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on