'Don't ignore speed limits because roads are quieter,' Gardaí nab fourteen motorists

Wow!

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

'Don't ignore speed limits because roads are quieter' - Naas gardai nab 14 motorists

People must only make essential journeys

Gardaí have warned motorists to continue to obey speed limits even though roads are quieter due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Officers in Kildare detected fourteen motorists exceeding the limit in a 50km/h zone on Monday.  

Some speeds were nearly double the limit - such as 94km/h and 89km/h. 

Gardaí said: "Just because the roads are quieter it doesn't mean that speed limits don't have to be adhered to.

"Fourteen motorists were detected exceeding the speed limit in a 50 km/h zone by Naas Roads Policing."

Gardaí reiterated the messages of "Stay at Home, Social Distancing and Wash Your Hands".