UPDATE: Gardaí make huge drugs discovery at Covid-19 checkpoint in the South East
A significant seizure
Gardaí make huge drugs discovery during traffic stop in Waterford
Gardaí in Waterford have arrested a man and seized over €51,000 worth of suspected cocaine.
The discovery was made on Monday, April 6.
While conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint in the Waterford District, at approximately 11.30pm on Monday, Gardaí stopped and searched a car.
During the course of the search, a large quantity of suspected cocaine with a street value of approximately €51,000 was seized.
The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 20s, was arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
He was taken to Waterford Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on