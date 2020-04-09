'Traffic is bumper to bumper,' shocking footage shows people heading off on their holidays
"Traffic is bumper to bumper," shocking footage by RTÉ presenter Des Cahill shows people heading off on their holidays despite the Covid-19 restrictions.
He added: "Traffic is bumper to bumper on the N11 South, heading towards Wicklow & Wexford.
"Imagine the cost and time of Gardai used, in having to set up road checks, because some people cannot seem to bear respecting our #COVID19 travel restrictions. Shameful."
7.30pm. Traffic is bumper to bumper on the N11 South, heading towards Wicklow & Wexford. Imagine the cost and time of Gardai used, in having to set up road checks, because some people cannot seem to bear respecting our #COVID19 travel restrictions. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/CHJBddE188— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) April 8, 2020
