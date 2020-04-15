'Very high-level of compliance with public health guidelines,' Gardaí praise Irish people
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
"Very high-level of compliance with public health guidelines," Gardaí praise Irish people for their efforts during Covid-19 lockdown.
A Covid-19 checkpoint conducted in sunny Naas this week in Kildare saw a "very high-level of compliance with the public health guidelines.
"Working together we can help," Gardaí said.
A Covid-19 checkpoint conducted in sunny Naas today saw a very high-level of compliance with the Public Health Guidelines. Working together we can help #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeandStaySafe #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/jrOosCpJzG— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 14, 2020
