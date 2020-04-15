'Very high-level of compliance with public health guidelines,' Gardaí praise Irish people

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

"Very high-level of compliance with public health guidelines," Gardaí praise Irish people for their efforts during Covid-19 lockdown. 

A Covid-19 checkpoint conducted in sunny Naas this week in Kildare saw a "very high-level of compliance with the public health guidelines.

"Working together we can help," Gardaí said. 