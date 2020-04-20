Gardaí stop riders of these mini-motorbikes as they were 'not on essential journeys'
The riders had no insurance
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have stopped the riders of these mini-motorbikes as they were "not on essential journeys".
The riders had no insurance and other offences were detected.
The bikes were seized with court proceedings to follow.
