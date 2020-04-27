LATEST: Gardaí issue statement on encampments on the Curragh in Kildare

Gardaí have issued a statement on the controversial encampments on the Curragh.

Over 30 caravans and several vans and cars moved into the area two weeks ago during Covid-19 restrictions which allowed essential travel only.

The Department of Defence which has official jurisdiction over the Curragh plains, said it was liaising with Gardaí on the issue but that it wasn't viable to move on the encampment due to restrictions on encampments being evicted during Covid-19.

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí and representatives from the Traveller Mediation Service have visited the campsites on the Curragh over the last number of days and have engaged with all Traveller groups camped there.

"All camps visited were advised to comply with all Covid-19 restrictions, avoid anti-social behaviour or activities, maintain social distancing and restrict all visitors to the camps.

"Some of those camped on the Curragh are in the area to attend a religious Mission organised by a local Pastor.

"Gardaí have spoken with the pastor and given the current restriction on large gatherings, this mission will not now go ahead.

"Gardaí are also liaising with the HSE, the Department of Public Health; Pavee Point; the Traveller Mediation Service and Kildare Traveller action group as well as the Department of Health."

The statement added: "Patrols and checkpoints will continue in the Kildare and Newbridge area and everyone is advised to comply with the regulations."