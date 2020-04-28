Fewer cars on the road 'does not mean that speed limits do not apply,' say Gardaí

Take note...

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

Fewer cars on the road "does not mean that speed limits do not apply," say Gardaí.

Naas Roads Policing Unit caught a driver doing 97km/h in a 60km/h zone recently.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.

Check out the Garda tweet below: 