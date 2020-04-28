Laois drug victims who died in homeless hostel may have overdosed on dark web fake drugs

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that lethal fake drugs purchased on the black market dark web may have led to tragic deaths of at least two people with Laois ties at a homeless hostel in Tullamore.

Laois Offaly Gardaí are investigating the possibility that at least one other homeless individual may have lost their life in Tullamore from a poisonous batch of illicit Xanax drugs.

Gardaí have launched an investigation after being called to Clonamore House hostel facility on Monday morning April 27.

On arrival, officers discovered the remains of Angela Andrea Kelly, aged 44. She is a native of Portlaoise. The alarm was raised after a man known to her discovered her body.

A second woman, Amy Mannix, who is originally from Kerry but had ties to Portlaoise, was subsequently found unresponsive and later died. She was aged in her late teens.

A third young man, aged 23, who was also in the house was also found unresponsive. He was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore but was fighting for his life in a critical condition at the time of going to press on Monday. He is also from Portlaoise.

A fourth man, aged 32, who was a partner to Amy Mannix, and who also discovered the remains of Angela Kelly, took ill on Monday morning and was removed to Tullamore hospital on Monday. He was described as being in a critical condition on Monday afternoon but is understood to have a greater chance of survival. He had previously lived in Portlaoise.

While a link has yet to be established, Gardaí are also investigating a possibility that a man who died at a separate homeless facility in Tullamore the previous week may have lost his life after taking a similar substance.

Gardaí are examining the possibility that all the victims and those ill had taken a fake xanax drug on the dark web.

Health authorities in Ireland have issued an advisory notice warning people not to buy such substances online.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind on the cause of death but say there is a common thread of purchasing of illicit substances online. It is also suspected that other drugs may have been taken.

There are no signs at this point that the victims had contracted Covid-19.

Those affected were residing in a hostel which is privately owned and run but is used to house people who need emergency accommodation.

Laois, Offaly and Westmeath county councils all avail of the facility.

Gardaí are not understood to hold the location in any way responsible for the deaths.

All of those who died or who have taken ill were known to gardaí and the HSE's addiction service.

Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlon confirmed that gardaí are investigating the circumstances. He also had some advice to drug users.

“Anybody should be very careful taking substances that they do not know of their origins. Anybody who may have taken substances that they are unsure of should make immediate contact with a healthcare professional. We are concerned about people generally because of this development in the drugs trade in the midlands” he said.

Gardaí are liaising with the HSE and CADS, local community alcohol and drugs support group, in relation to the case.

The four people with Laois connections were clients of Laois County Council's homeless section.

The council's chief executive John Mulholland extended his sympathies.

“Laois County Council is deeply saddened and shocked at the news of the tragic loss of life at Clonamore House over the weekend. The Council wishes to convey its sincere sympathy to the families and friends of those who have passed away,” he said.