UPDATE: Garda appeal after burglar stole sum of cash from home in south Kildare

A burglary took place at a home in Athy during a four day period. 

Gardaí are investigating the break-in on the property on the Fortbarrington Road in the town between April 21 and 24 while the occupant wasn't there. 

The burglar gained access through a window and stole a sum of cash. 

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to contact Athy Gardai.  