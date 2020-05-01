UPDATE: Garda appeal after burglar stole sum of cash from home in south Kildare
A burglary took place at a home in Athy during a four day period.
Gardaí are investigating the break-in on the property on the Fortbarrington Road in the town between April 21 and 24 while the occupant wasn't there.
The burglar gained access through a window and stole a sum of cash.
Anybody with information on the incident is asked to contact Athy Gardai.
