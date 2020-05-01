Shocking! Driver and passenger of this car were spotted by Gardaí with no seatbelts on

No excuse!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

The driver and passenger of this car (pictured above) were spotted with no seatbelts on which resulted in them being stopped by Gardaí.

They said: "Vehicle was discovered to have no insurance. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued for the seatbelts and a court appearance for the lack of insurance."