Shocking! Driver and passenger of this car were spotted by Gardaí with no seatbelts on
No excuse!
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
The driver and passenger of this car (pictured above) were spotted with no seatbelts on which resulted in them being stopped by Gardaí.
They said: "Vehicle was discovered to have no insurance. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued for the seatbelts and a court appearance for the lack of insurance."
