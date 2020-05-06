UPDATE: Trolley numbers at Carlow/Kilkenny's St Luke's Hospital on the rise
The numbers have more than doubled since Tuesday
St Luke's Hospital.
The number of patients on trolleys has risen at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.
Twelve patients were on trolleys on Wednesday, according to the INMO's daily count. That's up from five on Tuesday.
The number has generally been very low since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was recorded as zero every day last week.
It's the first time in a month the numbers have shown a day-on-day increase.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on