Punter popping champagne after scooping huge profit from €6 wager on the EuroMillions

A punter in Ireland was popping open the champagne on Tuesday night after they scooped a tidy profit of €9,000 thanks to a small wager on the EuroMillions.

The anonymous Laois punter placed a €6 treble via their online BoyleSports account on three numbers to land in Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions draw at odds of 1,500/1.

They needed 2, 10 and 27 to roll out of the machine and when they did, the tasty windfall had landed.

The run of luck allowed them to log back into their online account and see their balance boosted by a whopping €9,006 from their tiny stake of €6.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Well done to our Laois customer who made it look easy with only 3 numbers required before they were rolling in the cash.

"We offer them huge congratulations and hope they enjoy a good treat with the winnings."