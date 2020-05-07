Shocking! Gardaí detect driver doing ridiculous speed at accident black spot in Ireland

Ah here...

Gardaí have detected a driver doing ridiculous speeds at an accident black spot in Ireland.

A Roads Policing Unit on Covid-19 patrol in Clare detected the driver at a speed of 109km/h in a 60km/h zone at an accident black spot.

Gardaí added: "Proceedings to follow."