Two women arrested in connection with assault in the South East released without charge

Two women in their 30s arrested in connection with a serious assault on a man in his 40s that occurred at a residence in Clonard, Wexford over the weekend have been released without charge.

Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred at a residence at approximately 1:10am on Sunday 10th May 2020.

A man in his early 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds and was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.