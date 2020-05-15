Witness shouted at two men trying to steal from boot of vehicle in Kildare car park

Gardaí investigating

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File Photo of silver-coloured Skoda Octavia

Gardaí are investigating after a attempted theft from a car in Celbridge. 

The incident happened in the Abbey car park on the Clane Road in the town on Saturday afternoon last at 4.47pm

A witness who rang 999 saw two males at the boot of a vehicle and shouted at them.

They fled in a silver-coloured Skoda Octavia driving by a third man. 

Anybody with information on this incident or this Skoda car is asked to contact Celbridge Gardai.