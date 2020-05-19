UPDATE: Body of man discovered following search operation off the South East coast

The body of a man has been discovered in the sea near Tramore.

The tragic discovery comes following a sea search involving Rescue 117 for a missing man off the coast on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Gardaí responded to the scene at Guillamene, Tramore before 10pm on Sunday night after the man went missing at the popular swimming spot.

The 39-year-old missing man is from the Tramore and the search focused on the town of Tramore and the coastal areas.

The search is has now been stood down following the discovery of a body.